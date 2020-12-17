‘What Was the Hurry?’: Kejriwal Tears Farm Laws Copies in Assembly

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 17 December, tore up copies of the three farm laws that have been at the centre of the protests by farmers for more than 20 days.

Addressing a special session of the Delhi Assembly, called to discuss the agitation, Kejriwal said, "What was the hurry to get farm laws passed in Parliament during the pandemic? It has happened for the first time that three laws were passed without voting in the Rajya Sabha... I hereby tear the three farm laws in this Assembly and appeal to the Centre not to become worse than Britishers."