Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: AAP Moves SC as Drama Unfolds Outside Delhi CM's Residence

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: Video Screengrab/X)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested on Thursday, 21 March, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy scam.
Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court had refused to grant any interim protection from coercive action to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief.
As drama unfolded outside the residence of Arvind Kejriwal as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team conducted raids, following his arrest, AAP leader Atishi, speaking to the media, said, "Arvind Kejriwal is not just a person, he is an ideology. If a popular Chief Minister is arrested in this manner, his supporters will come from every corner of Delhi."
"We have moved the Supreme Court for quashing the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by ED," AAP leader Atishi wrote on X minutes after his arrest from his residence on 21 March, Thursday. "We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight itself," she added.
