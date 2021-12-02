'Party Is UPA's Soul': Congress Leaders React to Mamata's 'No UPA Left' Remark

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee's remark of "no UPA left in the country" made headlines, several Congress leaders on Thursday, 2 December, reacted to say that there can be no viable Opposition without the party.

Banerjee had made the remarks after a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said that the fight of a united Opposition has to be against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Our fight is against the ruling party. Those who want to join us, they can, those who don't want to join us are free to do so," he said.