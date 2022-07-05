An Attempt to Stage a Comeback in West Bengal: The Left Way

The Left or more specifically the CPI(M) has declined in West Bengal, and every passing election simply cements that idea. Since the Mamata Banerjee government defeated them in 2011, they have failed to rebuild themselves, and this has influenced the condition of the CPI(M) nationally too.

Their last standing citadel which was the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad has also fallen to the Trinamool recently.