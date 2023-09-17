Hyderabad Meet: CWC Calls for Increase in Upper Limit of SC, ST, OBC Quotas

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), on Day 1 of its two-day meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday, 16 September, called for an increase in the upper limit of reservations for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities in the country.

The CWC also slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for its "stubborn refusal to conduct a caste census," and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lacked commitment to the social and economic justice of marginalised communities.