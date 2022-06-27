'5 Questions Will Continue To Haunt PM Modi': Congress on SC's Zakia Jafri Order

The Congress party on Monday, 27 June, said that it was "deeply disappointed" by the Supreme Court's decision on the petition filed by Zakia Jafri – wife of Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the Gulbarg Society massacre during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

In a statement, Jairam Ramesh, the general secretary and communications incharge of All India Congress Committee (AICC) said: