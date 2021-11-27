Congress Sends Whip to MPs for Parliament Attendance, Says 'Support Party Stand'

The Congress on Friday, 26 November, issued a three-line whip to its MPs, asking them to be present in both houses of the Parliament on Monday, when the Winter Session is set to commence.

"Some very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, November 29, 2021. All members of the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the house from 11 AM onwards till the adjournment of the house on Monday, November 29, 2021 without fail and support the party stand," the whip issued by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh to the party members in the Rajya Sabha said, news agency PTI reported.

The three contentious farm laws are expected to be struck down on Monday.