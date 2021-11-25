'Will Coordinate With TMC, Others': Congress Holds Meet on Parliament Strategy

Ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament, the Congress's Parliament strategy panel met at Sonia Gandhi's Delhi residence on Thursday, 25 November.

The party leaders had reportedly convened to chart out a roadmap for the party's strategy for the Parliament session, which is slated to begin on 29 November.

"In the Congress Parliament Strategy Group meeting today, we have decided that we will raise a range of issues in the Parliament, including inflation, prices of petrol and diesel, Chinese aggression, and issue of J&K," Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI after the meeting.