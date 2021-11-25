'Will Coordinate With TMC, Others': Congress Holds Meet on Parliament Strategy

Ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament, the Congress's Parliament strategy panel met at Sonia Gandhi's Delhi residence on Thursday, 25 November.
Ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament, the Congress's Parliament strategy panel met at Sonia Gandhi's Delhi residence on Thursday, 25 November.
The party leaders had reportedly convened to chart out a roadmap for the party's strategy for the Parliament session, which is slated to begin on 29 November.
"In the Congress Parliament Strategy Group meeting today, we have decided that we will raise a range of issues in the Parliament, including inflation, prices of petrol and diesel, Chinese aggression, and issue of J&K," Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI after the meeting.
The Congress also wants unity between the various Opposition parties, Kharge stated after the meeting.
"We will coordinate with all other parties, Trinamool, and others to have a coordinated approach," he said, NDTV reported.
Deputy Leader of the Opposition Anand echoed a similar sentiment.
"Congress is the principal Opposition party. We'll try to do our duty in all sincerity so that Opposition parties speak together on these matters," he was quoted as saying.
Party leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal, and Jairam Ramesh were also present at the meeting.
The Winter Session of the Parliament is expected to begin on 29 November, and is scheduled to go on until 23 December. 26 new bills, including the one seeking to ban cryptocurrency, will be introduced in the Winter Session of the Parliament, as per a Lok Sabha notice.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)
