Congress Seeks Removal of Minister for 'Indecent' Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve addressing a public rally in Jalna, Maharashtra.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/RaosahebDanve)
Following Union Minister Raosaheb Danve's remarks at a political rally in Maharashtra, the Congress has demanded his removal from the Cabinet for his "indecent and shocking" statements against leader Rahul Gandhi.
Reacting to the Minister of State for Railways' remarks, the president of the party's Maharashtra wing, Nana Patole, sought the Danve's resignation. "He has crossed all the boundaries. His remarks are indecent and shocking. We demand his removal from the Union Cabinet for using such foul language against Gandhi," he told news agency PTI.
Danve made the remarks while addressing a crowd at a public rally in Jalna, Maharashtra, as a part of the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'. Speaking in Marathi, the senior BJP leader likened Rahul Gandhi to a bull which roams around everywhere and is of no real use."I have been in the Lok Sabha for 20 years and have seen his work," he added.
The Indian Express quoted a senior BJP functionary, who said that Danve usually gave rustic examples to make his point, especially in rural areas. "But he should have avoided such a remark. It is uncharitable," the report quoted them as saying. The senior party member also said that in politics, people should be careful about the kind of language they use, especially when holding a ministerial post.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined