JD(U) Releases List of 115 Candidates Ahead of Bihar Elections

JD(U) releases its list of 115 candidates ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections. | (Photo: The Quint)

The party has decided to field Chandrika Rai, who is Tej Pratap Yadav’s father-in-law, to contest from Parsa Assembly constituency, Lalan Paswan from Chenari and Bima Bharti from Rupauli Assembly constituency.

Janta Dal (United) on Wednesday, 7 October, released a list of 115 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

On Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party reached a seat-sharing agreement, with the JD(U) contesting 122 seats and the BJP 121.

Out of its 122 seats, the JD(U) will give seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

Meanwhile, BJP has accommodated the Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahni, by giving 11 seats.