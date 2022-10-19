Cong President Elections | No Seal, Kharge's Man in Booth: Tharoor's Allegations

As counting is underway to elect the the first non-Gandhi president in 24 years for the Congress party, candidate Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday, 19 October, alleged irregularities in the counting process in Uttar Pradesh and raised the issue with the party's poll body.

Tharoor is up against senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge in the race who is expected to win the election.

Salman Soz, election agent for Tharoor, wrote a letter Madhusudan Mistry, the Congress Central Election Authority chairman claiming that Kharge's supporters in UP were resorting to malpractices, underlining that Kharge himself would not be aware of those or he "would not have allowed them."

