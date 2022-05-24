Congress Forms 3 Groups To Decide Future Course of Party; Includes 4 G23 Members

The political affairs group, which will be headed by the party chief herself, will also include senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, Digvijaya Singh, and Jitendra Singh.

On the other hand, the Task Force-2024 will include Wasnik, P Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal, and Sunil Kanugolu.

“Each member of the Task Force shall be assigned specific tasks related to organization, communications and media, outreach, finance and election Management," PTI quoted an official communication from the party as saying.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will be undertaken by the party from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, and will begin on the birth anniversary of MK Gandhi.

The group for the yatra will include Tharoor, Digvijaya Singh, Sachin Pilot, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Jothi Mani, Jitu Patwari, Saleem Ahmed, KJ George, and Pradyut Bordoloi.