Rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh Joins BJP Ahead of UP Assembly Polls

Aditi Singh, MLA from Rae Bareli, on Wednesday, 24 November, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as per media reports. Singh was previously with the Congress.



This development comes ahead of the Assembly elections – slated to be held early next year – in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this month, Singh had criticised senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for questioning the contentious farm laws. According to ANI, she had said:



"Priyanka Gandhi had a problem when bills were brought. She has a problem when the laws have been repealed. What does she want? She should say it clearly. She is only politicising the matter. She has now run out of issues to politicise.”