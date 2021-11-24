Rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh Joins BJP Ahead of UP Assembly Polls

Aditi Singh, MLA from Rae Bareli, on Wednesday, 24 November, joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (Bharatiya Janata Party), as per media reports.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Aditi Singh)
Aditi Singh, MLA from Rae Bareli, on Wednesday, 24 November, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as per media reports. Singh was previously with the Congress.
This development comes ahead of the Assembly elections – slated to be held early next year – in Uttar Pradesh.
Earlier this month, Singh had criticised senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for questioning the contentious farm laws. According to ANI, she had said:
"Priyanka Gandhi had a problem when bills were brought. She has a problem when the laws have been repealed. What does she want? She should say it clearly. She is only politicising the matter. She has now run out of issues to politicise.”
Previously, in May, Singh was suspended from the Congress party’s women wing.
Along with Aditi Singh, former BSP MLA Vandana Singh (35) were inducted into the party by UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)