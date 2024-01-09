Ram Mandir: BJP to Light Lamps At Muslim Worship Sites, Mosques Say No Such Plan

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 22 January, the BJP is attempting to mobilise Muslim bodies to participate in the celebrations around the event.

The BJP Minority Morcha has announced that it will light diyas in prominent mosques and dargahs of the country. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has extended an invitation to Iqbal Ansari, litigant in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case. The RSS’ national executive member Indresh Kumar has urged Muslims to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’ on the day of the inauguration. All these seem aimed towards the same end.

However, Muslim organisations say they are wary of such gestures.

This comes as AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal urged Muslims in a political rally to avoid traveling by trains between 20-25 January, to avoid any “untoward incident” with many kar sevaks traveling to Ayodhya during those dates.

Moreover, even as BJP leaders speak of lighting lamps in mosques and dargahs, the committees of these mosques deny being approached by the party or having any plans to do so.