Parliament LIVE: Piyush Goyal Demands Discussion on 'Atrocities' in Rajasthan

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday, 4 August, amid ruckus in the House. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal had demanded a discussion on alleged atrocities against women in Rajasthan before the House was adjourned.

Meanwhile, floor leaders of the INDIA grouping held a meeting in the office of Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday to decide on the strategy in both Houses.

The contentious National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after a tense debate. If passed in the Rajya Sabha, the Bill will give the Centre greater powers over the control of services and posting of officers in Delhi.

AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku was suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon Session for throwing papers at the Chair when the vote on the Delhi services Bill was ongoing.