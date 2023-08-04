Parliament LIVE: Piyush Goyal Demands Discussion on 'Atrocities' in Rajasthan

Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal.
(Photo: Sansad TV/Video Screenshot)
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday, 4 August, amid ruckus in the House. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal had demanded a discussion on alleged atrocities against women in Rajasthan before the House was adjourned.
Meanwhile, floor leaders of the INDIA grouping held a meeting in the office of Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday to decide on the strategy in both Houses.
The contentious National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after a tense debate. If passed in the Rajya Sabha, the Bill will give the Centre greater powers over the control of services and posting of officers in Delhi.
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku was suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon Session for throwing papers at the Chair when the vote on the Delhi services Bill was ongoing.
The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 was passed in Lok Sabha.
The BJP issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 7-11 August.
The AAP issued a whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House till 4 August.
No-confidence motion against NDA government will be discussed in Parliament from 8-10 August.
The IIM (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Lok Sabha amid sloganeering by the Opposition.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday, 4 August, amid ruckus in the House.
Leader of the House Piyush Goyal demanded a discussion on alleged atrocities against women in Rajasthan before the House was adjourned. On the other hand, the Opposition was adamant on their demand to discuss the unrest in Manipur.
The Rajya Sabha will resume at 11:00 AM on Monday, 7 August.
Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal demanded a discussion on alleged atrocities against women in Rajasthan under rule 176.
Sessions of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 12:00 PM after brief adjournments.
Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 12:00 PM amid ruckus in the House.
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12:00 PM. Before the House was adjourned, Opposition MPs raised placards reading, "INDIA for Manipur."
The BJP issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 7-11 August to support the passing of bills proposed by the Centre, news agency ANI reported.
The sessions of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 11:00 AM on Friday, 4 August, amid demands by the Opposition for the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The RJD's Manoj Jha, AAP's Raghav Chadha, and Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi issued Suspension of Business notices in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the unrest in Manipur.
Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore issued adjournment motions in the Lower House to discuss the border situation with China and the unrest in Manipur respectively.
Floor leaders of the INDIA grouping are held a meeting in the office of Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, 4 August, to decide on the strategy on the floor of both Houses.
