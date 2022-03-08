Exit Polls: What's the Big Picture for Congress in the 5 State Elections?

Touted largely as a bipolar contest between the BJP+ and SP+, the former is predicted to win a significant majority in the 403 member Uttar Pradesh assembly.

While the India Today-Axis My India poll, as well as News24-Today's Chanakya have predicted a sweep by the incumbent BJP, the former has predicted 1-3 seats for Congress, and the latter has predicted just 1. If this prediction comes true, this will mean a worse performance from the party when compared to the 2017 polls, when it won just 7 seats. The Times Now-Veto has predicted up to 9 seats for the party.

The Congress' campaign in the state was led primarily by general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The leader's outreach to marginalised sections, primarily women, was seen as the Congress' USP in this election. The party gave 40 per cent of the tickets to women: a move that was lauded but also viewed with skepticism, given how the Congress was never expected to do too well in UP. The leader was also active in extending solidarity to families of the victims of the Hathras rape and murder in 2020, the anti-CAA killings and the Sonbhadra Massacre of 2019, along with others.

But Priyanka Gandhi's criticism continued to be her lack of consistent presence on the ground in UP, with her often spending most of her time in Delhi. Moreover, the visits to the victims' homes, while good for political optics, may not have seeped into making long-term change or even helping rekindle the organisational rigor of the party.

The party in UP has seen one too many exits in recent times, with Jitin Prasada and RPN Singh moving to BJP, and Imran Masood shifting to the SP. All of this combined with a flailing party cadre in the state may have contributed to the party's performance in the state, as being forecasted by exit polls.