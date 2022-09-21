'Trojan Horse': Congress Slams CM Mamata Banerjee for Recent Remarks on PM Modi

Mamata Banerjee.
(Photo: Facebook/Mamata Banerjee)
The Congress on Tuesday, 20 September, hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling her a "trojan horse" for her recent remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Banerjee, who is otherwise one of the most vehement critics of the prime minister, had sought to insulate him from allegations of "misuse" of central investigative agencies by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government, by saying that she did not believe that Modi was behind the excesses of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Hitting out at Banerjee, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had been "rattled" by central agencies.
"Mamata is holding out an olive branch to PM out of desperation. The reason is obvious. When the ruling dispensation of West Bengal has been confronting the investigating agencies, who have been acting at the behest of the court, the TMC itself has been rattled," he said, as per NDTV.
He also said that the image of Banerjee as someone "who holds the impression of integrity and honesty" had been "shattered."
"Now Mamata Banerjee is shuddering with fear because she knows where the shoe pinches," Chowdhury added.
The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) went even further in its criticism, saying that Banerjee's TMC was "born as an offshoot of (the) RSS in 1998."
"People who do not know the internal events and chemistry of the Trinamool Congress or Mamata Banerjee with PM Modi or others, might be upset. But we, who have information are not upset," CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty said.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)