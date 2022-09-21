'Trojan Horse': Congress Slams CM Mamata Banerjee for Recent Remarks on PM Modi

Hitting out at Banerjee, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had been "rattled" by central agencies.

"Mamata is holding out an olive branch to PM out of desperation. The reason is obvious. When the ruling dispensation of West Bengal has been confronting the investigating agencies, who have been acting at the behest of the court, the TMC itself has been rattled," he said, as per NDTV.

He also said that the image of Banerjee as someone "who holds the impression of integrity and honesty" had been "shattered."

"Now Mamata Banerjee is shuddering with fear because she knows where the shoe pinches," Chowdhury added.