Nitish, Hemant, I & Many Others Will Join Hands in 2024: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee claimed that the “arrest of Jharkhand MLAs with hordes of cash by Bengal police recently” stopped the horse trading in the neighbouring state and prevented the fall of the Hemant Soren government.

Three Congress MLAs of Jharkhand were arrested after their vehicle was intercepted at Panchla in West Bengal's Howrah district on 30 July and nearly Rs 49 lakh in cash was found in the car. They claimed that the money was meant for buying sarees for an Adivasi festival in their state.

The Congress, which is a part of the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, has claimed that the BJP was trying to topple the Hemant Soren government by offering Rs 10 crore each and ministerial berth to the MLAs.

“The BJP thinks they can threaten us with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). The more they pursue such tricks, the more they will get closer to defeat in next year's Panchayat election and 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” she said.

She slammed the opposition, especially the BJP, and a section of the media for allegedly unleashing a malicious campaign against her and her party leaders following the arrest of senior leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal by central agencies in different cases.