'Confident That AFSPA Will Be Revoked From Entire Assam Soon': Amit Shah

The efforts of the Centre and Chief Minister (CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma have paved the way for peace agreements with most of the militant outfits and "the day is not far when the entire state is completely free of violence and insurgency," Shah said.

Militants who have surrendered are being rehabilitated by the Centre and the state, he added.

Stating that the Assam police rightfully deserved the President's Colour, he said, "The Assam Police has a glorious history and has successfully tackled insurgency, border issues, smuggling of arms, drugs and cattle, rhino poaching and social issues like witchcraft to emerge as one of the foremost police forces of the country," reported news agency PTI.

The President's Colour was on Tuesday presented to the state police in the presence of CM Sarma and Director General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mananta.