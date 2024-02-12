Jayant Singh's RLD Joins NDA: Why BJP's Plan is Bigger Than a Few West UP Seats

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Chaudhary Jayant Singh formally announced on Monday 12 February that his party will be joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He said that this decision was taken in a short period of time and "wasn't a move that had been planned long ago".

The RLD chief also removed "#INDIA" from his Twitter bio, marking a formal exit from the Opposition INDIA bloc.

Now, it would be tempting to reduce the impact of the RLD's shift to a few seats in its main area of influence - Western Uttar Pradesh.

This article will argue that this is actually part of a much bigger plan.