Centre’s NCT Bill To Be Discussed in RS, Amid Opposition Outrage

The Centre’s controversial Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 will be discussed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 24 March.

The Upper House was adjourned on Wednesday till 11 am, so that members could pay tribute to AIADMK MP A Mohammed John, who passed away on Tuesday.

Causing repeated disruptions in the proceedings of the House on Tuesday, the heated discussion over the Bill led to the Rajya Sabha being adjourned multiple times. This comes a day after the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.

The Bill moved by the Centre on 15 March proposes that the government in the national capital territory of Delhi means the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. It gives discretionary powers to the L-G even in matters where the Legislative Assembly of Delhi is empowered to make laws.