In Setback for Delhi Govt, Lok Sabha Passes Centre’s NCT Bill

Amid raging controversy, the Lok Sabha on Monday, 22 March, passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, a bill moved by the Centre on 15 March wherein it proposed that the government in the national capital territory of Delhi means the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

This comes as a setback for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, which has vehemently opposed the bill.

Criticising the Centre’s bill, the Chief Minister of Delhi on Monday tweeted that the passing of the bill is an insult to the people of Delhi.