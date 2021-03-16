Govt Privatising Profit, Nationalising Loss: Rahul on Bank Strike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre as the bank strike by public sector banks entered its second day on Tuesday, 16 March, accusing the government of compromising India’s financial security by selling public sector banks to “Modi cronies.”
Accusing the Narendra Modi government of “privatising profit and nationalising loss,” Gandhi extended his support to the ten lakh bank employees who are protesting the privatisation of two public sector banks and 'retrograde' banking reforms.
80,000 bank branches participated in the strike, affecting clearance of cheques worth ₹16,500 crore, said trade unions to Mint.
Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala on Monday extended support to the protest and said, “We stand in solidarity with 10 lakh bank officials and staff participating in the strike against reckless privatization of public sector banks,” adding that there is no rationale for selling state owned lenders to private lenders, noted IANS.
Congress stated that public bank outreach must be accessible to populations in villages and smaller towns, a move that private lenders will not prioritise.
Alleging that the government is running away from the responsibility of better governance in public sector banks, Congress asked for higher accountability and not outright sale, added the report.
The strike commenced AT 6 am on Monday, and is likely to end on Tuesday, at midnight. The banks were closed over the weekend on 13 and 14 March, leading to a four-day break in regular operations. Therefore, services such as deposits and withdrawals, cheque clearances and loan approval has been affected, added the report.
While functioning of PSBs are affected, services at private banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank remain unaffected by the strike.
