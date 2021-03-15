Banking Services Likely to Be Hit as Employees Go on 2-Day Strike

Banking services are likely to be affected across the country as lakhs of bank employees went on a two-day strike from Monday, 15 March, protesting the privatisation of two public sector banks and 'retrograde' banking reforms.

About 10 lakh bank employees and officers are to participate in the strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions, an umbrella body of nine associations and groups.

The strike had been called after the conciliation meeting held between the bank unions and the Union Finance Ministry on 4, 9, and 10 March failed. Bank unions have been asking the government to reconsider its decision to privatise the government banks, which may also lead to job losses.