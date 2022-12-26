CBI Reopens Old Corruption Case Against Lalu, Tejashwi After Clean Chit in 2021

In fresh trouble for the Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance in Bihar, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reopened an old corruption case against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son and deputy chief minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, and other family members.

The case pertains from the time when Lalu was the Minister of Railways from 2004 to 2009 during the United Progressive Alliance rule.

What is the case?: The accusation is that the real estate major DLF transferred a property in an upscale locality of South Delhi to the Yadavs as a bribe for a rail land lease project in Mumbai's Bandra and the upgradation of the New Delhi railway station.