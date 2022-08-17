Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WB Cattle Scam: CBI Grills Arrested TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal's Accountant

WB Cattle Scam: CBI Grills Arrested TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal's Accountant

A team of CBI officials grilled Mondal's accountant Manish Kothari for two hours.
PTI
Politics
Published:

The central agency suspects that several bank accounts belonging to Mondal's daughter were used for financial transactions in the scam.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Anubrata Mondal)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The central agency suspects that several bank accounts belonging to Mondal's daughter were used for financial transactions in the scam.</p></div>

CBI on Wednesday, 17 August, grilled arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal's accountant at their temporary camp office in Bolpur as a part of its ongoing investigation into an alleged cattle smuggling scam, a senior officer of the agency said.

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths grilled for two hours Mondal's accountant Manish Kothari and two officials of the bank where the TMC leader has several bank accounts, he said.

Also ReadTMC Leader Anubrata Mondal Remanded to CBI Custody in Cattle Smuggling Case

The four-member team including a woman officer also went to Mondal's Nichupatti residence here as a part of the probe, the official said.

The officers, who were supposed to question Mondal's daughter Sukanya who is a primary school teacher, left the premises after around 10 minutes.

However, whether they have questioned Sukanya Mondal is not yet clear as the CBI has not given any confirmation so far.

The central agency suspects that several bank accounts belonging to Mondal's daughter were used for financial transactions in the scam, he added.

Also ReadMamata Banerjee Reaffirms Faith in Anubrata Mondal, Attacks CBI & ED Over Arrest

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT