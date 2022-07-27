CBI Arrests Lalu Prasad Yadav's Ex-OSD Bhola Yadav in Alleged Land for Jobs Case

Bhola Yadav, former OSD of ex-Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.
(Photo: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, 27 July, arrested Bhola Yadav, former OSD (Officer on Special Duty) of ex-Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, in the alleged land for job case, news agency ANI reported.
Searches are underway at four locations in Bihar, the report said.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
