CBI Arrests Lalu Prasad Yadav's Ex-OSD Bhola Yadav in Alleged Land for Jobs Case

Searches are underway at four locations in Bihar, the report said.
Bhola Yadav, former OSD of ex-Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

(Photo: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, 27 July, arrested Bhola Yadav, former OSD (Officer on Special Duty) of ex-Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, in the alleged land for job case, news agency ANI reported.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

