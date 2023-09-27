Cauvery Water Row: Can INDIA Partners Congress & DMK Come Out of This Unscathed?

The Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu hit a fever pitch on Tuesday, 26 September, with farmers and pro-Kannada groups staging a Bengaluru Bandh, backed by Opposition parties in Karnataka – the BJP and JD(S), who are now allies.

The dispute has been a long-standing one, and Tuesday's bandh was triggered by the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA's) previous direction to the Congress-led Karnataka government to release 5,000 cusecs to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-ruled Tamil Nadu for an additional 15 days from 13 September.

On Tuesday, the CWMA asked the state to release 3,000 cusecs (from 28 September) for 15 days.