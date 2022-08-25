Kerala: Case Against LDF's KT Jaleel for Remarks on 'Azad Kashmir'

A case has been registered against former minister and LDF MLA KT Jaleel in Pathanamthitta following directions from a Kerala court for his recent controversial remarks on Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), police said on Wednesday, 24 August.

According to the FIR registered on 23 August, Jaleel, 55, has been charged under IPC Section 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district had directed the SHO Keezhvaipur police station to register the case against Jaleel and investigate the matter.