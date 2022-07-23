Assam Student Charged Under UAPA for Facebook Post Released After 2 Months

After the court's judgment, her elder brother Arindom told The Quint:

"We are awaiting her return home. It has been 64 days since she's been away. This is the longest she has been away from home. She rarely spent time outside. Everyone at home is happy that she is coming back. We were all worried."

He added that she was neither a member of ULFA-I nor had any desire to become one.

Buragohain was released subject to the following conditions: