'Demonstrates Bias': West Bengal Govt Refutes NHRC Report on Post-Poll Violence

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government submitted an affidavit at the Calcutta High Court to refute the report submitted to the court by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the post-poll violence in Wets Bengal, saying that the report "demonstrated bias" and had no power to suggest any probe.

In the 95-page report submitted to the HC, the state government said that the NHRC report "pertains to false allegations against the state administration including the police force in all police districts of the state of West Bengal".

In a report submitted to the court on 13 July and given to the West Bengal government on 15 July, the NHRC had called out the "appalling apathy" of the state government and slammed the alleged violence by supporters of the ruling TMC against supporters of the BJP.