CAG To Probe Alleged Irregularities in Renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's Residence

The Aam Aadmi Party, however, slammed the move, saying that it was another example of "brazen misuse" of Central agencies by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre.

"The decision to initiate the same CAG investigation once again is a clear reflection of the BJP’s frustration, paranoia, and authoritarian tendencies. Conducting a CAG inquiry is a prerogative of an elected government, and by interfering in the affairs of the Delhi government, the central government is violating constitutional principles," the party said in a statement, as per The Indian Express.

It further added that the BJP has become "troubled by its consecutive electoral defeats in Delhi" and is aiming at "tarnishing the reputation of the honest government led by CM Arvind Kejriwal".