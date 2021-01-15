Cabinet Expansion, Secret CD and Yediyurappa’s Political Future 

“Three people had come to me with a CD four months ago, at a guest house at Nelamangala, with a plan to make Yediyurappa step down. I was surprised that the chief minister’s grandnephew was also conspiring against him. Two of them have succeeded in joining the Cabinet,” alleged Yatnal.

He added that Yediyurappa made those, who blackmailed him, ministers. “Three people, one political secretary and two (sitting) ministers had been blackmailing him with some of his CDs for the last three months. One, who took oath as minister today, paid a hefty sum to Vijayendra (CM’s son) apart from using his CDs to blackmail him,” Yatnal said.

He went on to add that Yediyurappa completely ignored the party’s loyal workers.