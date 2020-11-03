Bypolls to 54 Assembly Seats Across 10 States: Voting Commences

The results for all the bypolls will be declared along with the Bihar Assembly elections, on 10 November.

Voting in 54 Assembly constituencies spread across 10 states has begun. Voters in these constituencies are ready to choose their legislators.

As many as 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh are currently voting in the by-elections, making this almost like a mini-Assembly election. In addition to the 28 MP seats, eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Karnataka, Odisha, Jharkhand and Nagaland and one seat each in Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Haryana are up for grabs.

MP Bypolls to Decide Future of Shivraj Govt

However, the most significant of the lot are the 28 constituencies going to polls in Madhya Pradesh, of which 25 fell vacant after sitting Congress MLAs submitted resignations – leading to the fall of Kamal Nath-led government.

Three other seats fell vacant after the sitting MLAs passed away. Crucially, the bypoll will decide whether the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government will stay in power.

A total of 88 candidates are contesting in the seven seats in UP, with the maximum number (18) of them contesting from Bulandshahr. Of the seven, six were held by the BJP in 2017.