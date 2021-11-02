Bypolls 2021: Counting of Votes in 3 Lok Sabha, 29 Assembly Seats Begins

The counting of votes for the three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly seats across 13 states and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli began on Tuesday, 2 November. The by-elections were held on Saturday, 30 November, during which 50 percent to 80 percent turnout was recorded.

Of the 29 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held power in six seats, the Congress in nine, while the rest were with regional parties.

Saturday's by-elections were held in five seats in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka, and Rajasthan and one seat each in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram, and Telangana.

Bypolls were conducted in the three Lok Sabha seats, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, after their sitting members died.