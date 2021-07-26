BSP Trying to Revive 2007 Dalit-Brahmin Formula But With a Hindutva Twist

Khushi, barely three days into her married life, was initially detained on 3 July and later officially arrested on 8 July, the day her husband Amar was gunned down in an encounter. She has been in jail since. While many believe that she was framed in the police crackdown in the aftermath of the 2 July encounter because of her relationship with Amar, she is yet to get any relief from court.

Police filed a chargesheet in the case in October 2020. Khushi has been denied bail both by the lower court as well as the Allahabad High Court. Her lawyers are now planning to approach the apex court for relief.

"Khushi Dubey's case is a very sensitive one. The 16-year-old girl, barely a day after her marriage, was jailed under serious sections including murder. If they seek any legal help, we will help them with anything in our capacity," Mishra said.