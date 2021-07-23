22-Year-Old Dalit Threatened, Forced to Shave Moustache in UP's Saharanpur

Badgaon area in Saharanpur has been the epicentre of caste conflict in the region. The area saw a spate of caste-violence in April-May 2017 when the Dalits and Thakur communities from Shabbirpur village came at loggerheads.

It all started in April 2017 when Dalits from Shabbirpur village were denied permission by the Thakur community to install a bust of BR Ambedkar on the premises of the Ravidas temple in the village.

In retaliation, the Dalit community on 5 May 2017 opposed when members of the Thakur community from Shabbirpur village were on their way to the nearby Simlana village to garland the statue of Maharana Pratap. Dalits allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, leading to the death of a Rajput man named Sumit Rajput in the clash.

In retaliation, a mob of Thakur community then allegedly attacked a Dalit colony, and ransacked and torched their houses. While one person had died, oevr a dozen were injured in the clash.