Congress leader Rahul Gandhi publicly criticised the Election Commission following allegations that erasable ink was used during the Maharashtra civic polls. The controversy emerged after reports suggested that the ink applied to voters’ fingers could be removed, raising concerns about the integrity of the voting process.
The Maharashtra State Election Commission responded by ordering an inquiry into the complaints and clarified that any attempt to remove the ink or create confusion would result in legal action.
As reported by The Hindu, the State Election Commission issued a statement clarifying that the ink used was intended to be indelible and that any claims about its removability were being investigated. The Commission warned that anyone found attempting to vote again after removing the ink mark would face legal consequences, and polling staff had been instructed to prevent repeat voting.
Coverage revealed that the controversy coincided with a lower voter turnout in several wards, which heightened anxiety among candidates and parties. The overall turnout in Mumbai was 52.94%, a decrease from the previous election, and similar trends were observed in other municipal areas, raising questions about voter engagement and confidence in the electoral process.
The Election Commission reiterated that “attempts to remove the indelible ink applied on voters’ fingers at polling stations and thereby create confusion in the voting process are illegal.” The Commission further stated, “If any person is found trying to vote again after removing the ink mark, appropriate legal action will be taken against them.”
In the middle of the controversy, reporting indicated that lower voter turnout could potentially benefit parties with strong organisational structures, as disciplined voter bases are more likely to participate consistently despite concerns about the voting process.
Allegations of irregularities were also raised by other political leaders, with some accusing the State Election Commission of partiality. Analysis showed that the controversy over the ink and the subsequent investigation became a focal point in the broader debate about electoral transparency and the role of election authorities in maintaining public trust.
The Commission emphasised that records of each vote are maintained, ensuring that even if the ink mark is removed, repeat voting is not possible.
