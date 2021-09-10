BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal To Contest Against Mamata Banerjee in Bengal Bypolls

Priyanka Tibrewal.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Priyanka Tibrewal will contest from Bhabanipur against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the West Bengal assembly bypolls, news agency ANI reported on Friday, 10 September.
Banerjee had lost the assembly election in Nandigram earlier in 2021 to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, who is now the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal.
The bypoll for three West Bengal constituencies will be conducted on 30 September. Along with Bhabanipur, polls to the Samserganj and Jangipur seats, which were unable to go to poll in the assembly elections, will also be held.
BJP's Milan Ghosh will contest in the elections from the Samserganj constituency, while Sujit Das will contest from Jangipur, ANI reported.
Priyanka Tibrewal is a lawyer by profession, and has appeared in the Supreme Court as well as the Kolkata High Court.
She has completed her bachelor's degree in law from University of Calcutta, and her MBA was from Assumption University of Thailand.
She presently serves as the vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, West Bengal.
Tibrewal had contested the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections from the Entally constituency. She had lost the seat to TMC's Swarna Kamal Saha.
