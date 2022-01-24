'BJP Used Hindutva for Power, Wasted 25 Years in Alliance': Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
(Photo: Edited by Erum Gour/The Quint)
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 23 January, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the Hindutva ideology for the sake of power.
"Shiv Sena had aligned with BJP as it wanted power for Hindutva. Sena never used Hindutva for the sake of power," he said while virtually addressing Shiv Sena members on the 96th birth anniversary of the party founder and his father, Bal Thackeray.
Thackeray also said that the 25 years the Shiv Sena spent with the BJP as an ally were wasted.
The Shiv Sena had a fallout with the BJP after the 2019 Maharashtra elections and went on to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government with the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress.
Adding that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance had shrunk after Akali Dal and Shiv Sena walked out of the bloc, he alleged that the BJP uses and dumps its allies as per its political convenience.
Thackeray said the Shiv Sena should expand beyond Maharashtra and aim to capture Delhi.
"I have accepted the challenge given by Union home minister Amit Shah that Shiv Sena should contest elections on its own," Thackeray said.
He also hit out at Maharashtra BJP leaders for attacking him over his health.
Commenting on Uddhav Thackeray's comments, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said they took the BJP from bottom to top in Maharashtra.
"After Babri, there was a Shiv Sena wave in northern India. If we had fought polls at that time, there would have been our PM in country but we left it for them. BJP only uses Hindutva for power," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Meanwhile, NCP leader Nawab Malik, too, targeted the BJP and said it wasn't right to have hatred towards other religions.
"It is a fact that the parties that made an alliance with BJP, were gradually destroyed by them. It's good to take pride in one's religion, but it is not right to have hatred towards other religions," he said.
(With inputs from ANI.)
