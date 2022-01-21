'BJP Thought of Me As Use & Throw': An 'Upset' Harak Singh Rawat Joins Congress

Rawat was also quoted by ANI as saying that BJP did not talk to him once before "taking such a big decision", and he had gone to Delhi to meet Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, but as soon as he reached, he discovered through social media that the BJP had expelled him.

He also said that he would have resigned from the party four years ago if he had not left the Congress to join them.

However, in a statement on Monday, former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat dispelled these speculations saying that the leader has 'not joined the party yet'.

He added that Congress would consider 'several angles' before deciding on the matter.