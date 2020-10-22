Bihar Polls: BJP Manifesto Promises 19 L Jobs, Free COVID Vaccines

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, 22 October, released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections. The manifesto is titled ‘Paanch sutra, ek lakshya, 11 sankalp’. “Bihar is one state where all citizens are politically sensitive and well informed. They know and understand the promises a party makes. If anyone raises questions on our manifesto, we can answer them with confidence as we fulfil what we promised,” Sitharaman said, as she released the manifesto.

BJP in its ‘Sankalp Patra’ has promised to provide free COVID-19 vaccination for all the people in Bihar once ICMR approves a vaccine.

Sitharaman stated that “as soon as coronavirus vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto,” reported ANI.

The manifesto also promises 19 lakh job opportunities for the Bihar youth.

Talking about job opportunities in the state, the finance minister said that Biharis are getting employed in every state of the country because of their skills, reported news agency ANI. “There's a lot of growth potential for all. This has been possible as the Bihar government had implemented its previous promises with confidence,” said Sitharaman.

GDP in Bihar has seen a sharp rise under NDA rule, it has grown from 3% to 11.3% in the state in the last 15 years of NDA govt and not during the 15 years of jungle raj. It was made possible because our government gave priority to good governance for people Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

She urged the people of Bihar to vote for the NDA to make it win. “Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister of Bihar for the next five years. Under his rule, Bihar will become a progressive and developed state of India,” said Sitharaman.

A top Bihar BJP leader told ANI that the manifesto promises to open the gate for all-round development of the state and people of the state will become self-reliant. Bihar will go to polls on 28 October, 3 and 7 November. Counting of votes will take place on 10 November.

(With inputs from ANI)