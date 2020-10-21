A Week Ahead of Bihar Polls, Political Equations Still Shifting

A new opinion poll survey held by Lokniti-CSDS shows that Nitish Kumar is still the preferred choice for CM over RJD candidate Tejashwi Yadav despite massive anti-incumbency. | (Photo: The Quint)

A new opinion poll survey held by Lokniti-CSDS shows that Nitish Kumar is still the preferred choice for CM over RJD candidate Tejashwi Yadav despite massive anti-incumbency. This is similar to the findings of the CVoter opinion poll result that was released a few weeks ago, but if we are to look at the recent polls, Tejashwi seems to be closing the gap.

The Lokniti-CSDS opinion poll results show that Nitish Kumar, who was the chief ministerial choice for 31 percent voters surveyed, only has a four percentage point lead over Tejashwi Yadav, who 27 percent of the respondents preferred over the incumbent CM. And with that the plot thickens.

Just a week before the Bihar elections begin, it's the unclear BJP-LJP equation that is making the whole affair rather interesting. Recently, while the BJP snapped at its NDA ally LJP, calling the party a "vote katua", Chirag Paswan found an unlikely ally in Tejashwi who said he wasn't averse to the idea of forming an alliance with the party. With the political equations shifting, what new possibilities are emerging? Tune in!