Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh a ‘Patriot’: BJP Welcomes Call For Alliance

A day after former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh made public that he is slated to launch his own party and that he is open to a seat-sharing pact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the latter party’s Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam on Wednesday, 20 October, dubbed Singh a “patriot”. Further Gautam indicated that he Singh welcome to ally with BJP.



According to PTI, Gautam said:

"....He (Amarinder Singh) was a soldier. He knows about the threats to the country and how to secure it is. He is patriotic. And whenever it was a matter of national security and security at the borders, we have appreciated his stand.”

He also reported said that BJP’s “main agenda is nationalism” and “all those parties who want to form alliances with us on this agenda are welcome.”