Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh a ‘Patriot’: BJP Welcomes Call For Alliance

File image of Amarinder Singh and Amit Shah. Image used for representational purpose.
(Photo Courtesy: HMO)
A day after former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh made public that he is slated to launch his own party and that he is open to a seat-sharing pact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the latter party’s Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam on Wednesday, 20 October, dubbed Singh a “patriot”. Further Gautam indicated that he Singh welcome to ally with BJP.
According to PTI, Gautam said:
"....He (Amarinder Singh) was a soldier. He knows about the threats to the country and how to secure it is. He is patriotic. And whenever it was a matter of national security and security at the borders, we have appreciated his stand.”
He also reported said that BJP’s “main agenda is nationalism” and “all those parties who want to form alliances with us on this agenda are welcome.”
BACKGROUND
Previously, on Tuesday, Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral quoted the ex-CM as saying that he will soon announce his own party and is hopeful for a seat arrangement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if the farmers' protest is resolved ahead of the polls.
As per Thukral, Amarinder Singh has also said: "Hopeful of a seat arrangement with BJP in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if the farmers protest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa and Brahmpura factions."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)