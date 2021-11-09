Will Yogi Adityanath's 'Rise' at BJP National Executive Quell Discontent in UP?

Adityanath's detractors in Uttar Pradesh have become more vocal in the past few months. Some say, a section of the BJP's central leadership may also be tacitly egging them on.

An important figure in this context is UP's Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Last month, Maurya was accused of creating a controversy around Yogi's leadership.

On being asked by a reporter whether elections will be fought under Adityanath's leadership, Maurya answered, "BJP will fight the elections under the leadership of the lotus symbol" indicating that Yogi's leadership wasn't a done deal.

Maurya wasn't acting individually. For some time now, Maurya has been presenting himself as the 'Karyakarta's leader' or someone who listens to party workers and gets their work done. This is in contrast to Adityanath who is often accused of not engaging with party workers, MLAs, MPs, and even ministers, leave alone getting their work done.

In the past Maurya and Adityanath have had several run-ins. Sources say that on a few occasions the CM had even threatened to take action against Maurya.

The BJP's central leadership didn't openly support or censure Maurya. Party insiders believe that the party leadership decided to wait and watch how much support Maurya could gather.

However, compared to Adityanath, Maurya is a political lightweight and doesn't enjoy complete support either in his caste group or in the area he comes from.

While Maurya's assertion may not have led to much, the criticism against Adityanath remains and that's why the pat from the central leadership is important to him.

Another line of criticism against Adityanath is that he promotes his own community – Thakurs – at the expense of others. When he was appointed CM, the BJP hoped that Adityanath would move beyond caste loyalties and achieve a broader Hindu consolidation. But that didn't quite happen as he came to be accused of favouring Thakurs over others, including communities like Brahmins and Jats who have been solid supporters of the BJP.