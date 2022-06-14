BJP Councillor Resigns From Party Over Remarks About Prophet by Nupur Sharma

A BJP municipal councillor has resigned from the party in protest against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad by now-suspended party spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Tabassum Mirza, BJP's councillor from ward number 14 of Kota Municipal Corporation, South, on Monday, 13 June, sent her resignation letter to party's state unit chief Satish Poonia and Kota district president Krishan Kumar Soni, mentioning the reason behind her resignation.

In her letter to Soni, Mirza, who joined BJP around 10 years ago, said that she is resigning from the primary membership of the party as in the ongoing circumstances, it is not possible for her to continue to work with the party.