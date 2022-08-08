'Tried To Run Me Over With a Truck': BJP MP Claims Mining Mafia Attacked Her

Following the incident on Sunday, 7 August night, the MP sat on a dharna near Dhilawati police station along with her supporters demanding action against illegal mining.
(Photo: Twitter/Ranjeeta Koli MP)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ranjeeta Koli has claimed that the mining mafia tried to mow her down by a truck and left her vehicle damaged in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.
Following the incident on Sunday night, 7 August, the MP sat on a dharna near Dhilawati police station along with her supporters demanding action against illegal mining.
The Bharatpur MP said she was informed that illegal mining was taking place in an area in the district and visited the spot.
"The mining mafia tried to crush me and my associates with a truck. The encouragement given to the mining mafia by the state government and administration is proof that they do not hesitate to attack even a public representative," she said.
Koli alleged that the Bharatpur Superintendent of Police was reluctant to come to the spot after the incident took place.
When contacted, Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh refused to comment on the matter saying he was busy in some other work.
Koli was attacked earlier also when unidentified people opened fire at her vehicle following which her security was beefed up.
