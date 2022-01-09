'Fairly Strong Symptoms': BJP Leader Varun Gandhi Tests Positive for COVID-19

BJP leader Varun Gandhi on Sunday, 9 January, said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, the Lok Sabha MP from Pilibhit constituency said, he got the infection with "fairly strong symptoms," after being in Pilibhit for three days.

He also requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to extend precautionary doses to candidates and party workers, as "we are now in the middle of a third wave and an election campaign".