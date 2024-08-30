Committees Over Commitment: How Govt's High Level Panels Have Led Nowhere

In March 2024, the Ministry of Rural Development announced revised MGNREGA daily wage rates for FY25. Hindu Businessline's analysis reveals that between FY20 and FY25, NREGA workers' daily wages have increased by only 30%, remaining significantly lower than the earnings of agricultural laborers. This concern was also highlighted in a Parliamentary Standing Committee report tabled in February 2024.

“Observing the quantum of wages since 2008, the Committee finds the wages inadequate and not in consonance with the rising cost of living”.

The Committee also said, “It has been also brought to the notice of the Committee that a Central Government Committee on minimum wages, Anoop Satpathy Committee, had recommended that the wages under MGNREGA should be Rs 375/- per day.”

The issue of MGNREGA wages is complex, and numerous committees have been formed to address it. The timelines of these various committees are particularly intriguing to examine.

In October 2013, the then United Progressive Alliance government formed a seven-member committee led by economist S Mahendra Dev to examine how MGNREGA wages can be linked to the the minimum wage rate in respective states.

However, the government changed in 2014 and the recommendations of the Mahendra Dev committee were not implemented. The NDA government formed another committee on the same matter in May 2016, under Nagesh Singh.

The Nagesh Singh committee rejected the proposal to link MGNREGA wages to the state's minimum wage, suggesting instead that wages be tied to the Consumer Price Index for Rural (CPI-R) rather than the Consumer Price Index for Agriculture (CPI-AL). After deliberations among various ministries, the Ministry of Rural Development decided to continue using CPI-AL for wage rate revisions under MGNREGA.

This approach came under criticism from a report of a Parliamentary standing committee on 8 February, 2022. The report said:

“The Ministry of Rural Development has decided to continue with the existing index CPI-AL for wage rate revision under MGNREGA. Thus, wage rates under MGNREGA would continue to remain languishing on account of no change in indexation. In view of the above situation, the Committee strongly recommend the Ministry to review its stand concerning with the wages once again and approach all the decision making bodies with plausible rationale so that a long pending demand of justifiable hike in the wages under MGNREGA is fulfilled for the welfare of beneficiaries”

Later, In December 2022, another nine-member committee was formed, headed by former rural development department secretary Amarjeet Sinha. It aimed to study expenditure costs across states in the scheme and analyse governance issues. On 1 August, 2023, the government informed the Lok Sabha that it had received the committee's report. However, the government refused to share the report with Members of Parliament saying that the report is "under consideration".