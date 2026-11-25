The Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party are back together again, after a break of six years. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and SAD president Sukhbir Badal made this announcement on the occasion of Gurupurab on 24 November.

The two parties first became allies in 1997 but fell out over the Modi government's farm laws in 2020.

In the past six years, the BJP and SAD have traded charges on several fronts. In 2020, Sukhbir Badal had called BJP the real "Tukde Tukde Gang" and accused it of trying to divide Hindus and Sikhs in Punjab. Harsimrat Kaur had accused the then BJP government in Haryana of "murdering democracy by firing water cannons and protesting farmers".

After an attack on Sukhbir Badal in December 2024, BJP minister Ravneet Bittu called the attacker "qaum da heera" (gem of the community), to which SAD's Bikram Majithia responded by saying that Bittu has "lost his balance".

What compelled the BJP and SAD to renew the alliance?

What is the seat-sharing likely to look like?

What impact is the alliance likely to have in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections?

We will answer these questions in this piece.